Alliance led by Awami League may win 248 seats in election: survey
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-26 17:34:10.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-26 18:16:34.0 BdST
The Awami League-led Grand Alliance may win 248 seats in the 11th national parliamentary election, according to a survey.
Its rival, the Jatiya Oikya Front, is likely to win 49 seats, while three may go to independent candidates.
An organisation, known as the Research and Development Center, conducted the survey between Dec 9 and Dec 16.
Forrest E Cookson, an American consultant, presented the findings at a news conference at the Westin Hotel in Dhaka on Wednesday.
“I am a researcher,” he said. “But I have worked as a consultant on many surveys,” he said.
“I have also served as a consultant on many projects by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.”
Cookson said he worked with various research and survey organisations in Bangladesh.
The survey was conducted on Bangladeshi voters participating in the 2018 parliamentary election.
The sample size of the survey was 2,249 and the respondents were drawn from towns and cities in 51 parliamentary seats, Cookson said.
According to the survey, 60 percent of respondents plan to vote for the Grand Alliance, 22 percent for the Oikya Front and 4 percent for the Jatiya Party. But 10 percent of the respondents were unsure about who to vote for, while 3.4 percent refused to answer.
The result was finalised using a mode based on past voting records for each constituency and a total nationwide vote as forecast from the national survey, he said.
Cookson said the report accounts for changes to constituencies in the past 27 years and that a previous version of the model had predicted the results of the 2001 and 2008 polls correctly.
Sajeeb Wazed, the ICT adviser to the prime minister, had stated on Dec 13 that the Awami League would win between 168 and 220 seats on its own.
Wazed, the son of Sheikh Hasina, had cited an opinion poll conducted by the Research and Development Center.
The Economist Intelligence Unit, the research and analysis division of the Economist Group, also predicted an Awami League win in a report published on Dec 12.
The EIU said the party has overseen solid economic growth in the country and its re-election would be assisted by patronage at the local level.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Menon eyes a third consecutive victory in Dhaka-8
- Work without fear or favour: Election Commissioner Talukdar
- High Court blocks three more BNP candidates from polls
- Nasrul Hamid visits BNP leader Gayeshwar after attack
- A day with Mashrafe in the election field
- AL, BNP candidates switch parties in Moulvibazar-2 seat
- Fakhrul’s campaigners seek vote in AL MP Momotaz’s tune in copyright breach
- Sylhet-1 rivals Momen, Muktadir cut cake together, then trade blames
- BNP asks CEC Huda to resign ‘right now’ after attack on Gayeshwar
- RAB names ex-Tarique aide in alleged plot to influence polls with Tk 1.5bn from abroad
Most Read
- PSC, JSC results to be published Monday
- RAB names ex-Tarique aide in alleged plot to influence polls with Tk 1.5bn from abroad
- BNP asks CEC Huda to resign ‘right now’ after attack on Gayeshwar
- Fakhrul’s campaigners seek vote in AL MP Momotaz’s tune in copyright breach
- Hasina’s son-in-law, grandchildren hit the campaign trail
- AL, BNP candidates switch parties in Moulvibazar-2 seat
- Indian policy change eases Bangladesh’s electricity import
- DMP team goes to Kamal Hossain’s office to discuss his security
- A day with Mashrafe in the election field
- Sylhet-1 rivals Momen, Muktadir cut cake together, then trade blames