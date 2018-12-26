Alliance led by Awami League may win 248 seats in election: survey

Its rival, the Jatiya Oikya Front, is likely to win 49 seats, while three may go to independent candidates.

An organisation, known as the Research and Development Center, conducted the survey between Dec 9 and Dec 16.

Forrest E Cookson, an American consultant, presented the findings at a news conference at the Westin Hotel in Dhaka on Wednesday.

“I am a researcher,” he said. “But I have worked as a consultant on many surveys,” he said.

“I have also served as a consultant on many projects by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.”

Cookson said he worked with various research and survey organisations in Bangladesh.

The survey was conducted on Bangladeshi voters participating in the 2018 parliamentary election.

The sample size of the survey was 2,249 and the respondents were drawn from towns and cities in 51 parliamentary seats, Cookson said.

According to the survey, 60 percent of respondents plan to vote for the Grand Alliance, 22 percent for the Oikya Front and 4 percent for the Jatiya Party. But 10 percent of the respondents were unsure about who to vote for, while 3.4 percent refused to answer.

The result was finalised using a mode based on past voting records for each constituency and a total nationwide vote as forecast from the national survey, he said.

Cookson said the report accounts for changes to constituencies in the past 27 years and that a previous version of the model had predicted the results of the 2001 and 2008 polls correctly.

Sajeeb Wazed, the ICT adviser to the prime minister, had stated on Dec 13 that the Awami League would win between 168 and 220 seats on its own.

Wazed, the son of Sheikh Hasina, had cited an opinion poll conducted by the Research and Development Center.

The Economist Intelligence Unit, the research and analysis division of the Economist Group, also predicted an Awami League win in a report published on Dec 12.

The EIU said the party has overseen solid economic growth in the country and its re-election would be assisted by patronage at the local level.