AL, BNP candidates switch parties in Moulvibazar-2 seat

Following these two leaders in the Moulvibazar-2 seat, other leaders and activists from the BNP, Awami League and Jatiya Party are also switching their parties, heating up the local political scene.

The candidates have intensified their campaign with the election just four days away and engaged in political rhetoric against each other. There have been complaints of clashes and vandalism between the rival parties in the usually serene neighbourhood in Sylhet.

The political scene in Kulaura changes by the day, local journalist Sanchay Kumar De told bdnews24.com. Both the candidates from the BNP and the Awami League are similar in all aspects. Strong competition is expected between the two main rivals in Moulvibazar-2 seat with many former BNP candidates joining the Awami League and many leaders of the Awami League applauding the BNP.

SWITCHING PARTIES

Sultan Mansoor, former vice president of DUCSU, had bagged the Awami League nomination three times since 1991. He lost the election to Jatiya Party candidate Nawab Ali Abbas in 1991 but won it in 1996.

Mansoor lost the seat to his present rival MM Shaheen in 2001 when Shaheen won the election with the football symbol failing to get the BNP nomination but having the BNP supporters on his side.

Mansoor did not get the nomination in 2008 being marked as a ‘reformist’ during the army-backed caretaker government in 2007.

The Awami League-led grand alliance chose Ali Abbas Khan from the Jatiya Party in that election. Mansoor became inactive in the politics since then.

Mansoor then joined the Jatiya Oikya Front and won a nomination. Mansoor is against the policy of the Awami League chief at present. His poster bears the image of Khaleda Zia.

MM Shaheen on the other hand won the election in 2001 as an independent candidate after he failed to get the BNP nomination. He again contested the election in 2008 as independent candidate but lost it to Ali Abbas from the grand alliance. Ali Abbas Khan is now campaigning for Sultan Mansoor as he did not get the nomination this time.

Muhibul Kadir Chowdhury was the new Jatiya Party candidate in 2014 election boycotted by the BNP. But the Awami League rebel candidate Abdul Matin won the election with the pineapple symbol.

Shaheen was the vice-president of district wing of the BNP before he joined the Bikalpadhara, prior to the election.

“At least 70 percent of the BNP activists remain with Shaheen who supported him during his independent candidature. Now the leaders and activists from the Jatiya Party and Awami League have been added. His win is confirmed,” said former publicity secretary of the upazila wing of the BNP Abdul Basit Bachchu.

Joint secretary of the upazila wing of the BNP Syed Tofazzal Hossain, Deputy Organising Secretary Abdul Aziz Chowdhury Shameem is working for the Bikalpadhara candidate Shaheen, he said.

“All of the people in the locality are supporting me. The leaders and activists of The Awami League are also supporting me indirectly. BNP activists are working for the paddy sheaf on their own,” said Sultan Mansoor as he expressed his hope to win.

Mansoor is not representing any party in the Jatiya Oikya Front but contesting as a person dressed in his ‘Mujib coat’ but bearing the paddy sheaf symbol. He is introducing himself as an ‘ardent activist of Bangabandhu’ to the voters. Initially his posters did not have Khaleda’s image but was added later.

He ran his campaign in different parts of Kulaura on Tuesday too, said Sultan Mansoor.

It was the police who prevented his campaign rather than his rivals, said Mansoor.

COMPLAINTS AGAINST EACH OTHER

Mansoor’s supporters have attacked at least five of their offices, said MM Shaheen’s assistant Jashim Chowdhury.

“Jamaat-e-Islami and the BNP activists are doing it together.”

The offices in Dulipara Bazar, Rabir Bazar in Kadipur Union, Monu in Hazipur Union and Bhatara Bazar have been attacked, he complained.

On the other hand, Sultan Mansoor complained of the police and the supporters of his rival Shaheen to prevent his campaign. The situation was not improved even after the army has been deployed, he said.

“I’ll continue my election work to the end no matter how bad the situation turns out to be. And I’ll follow the central decision of the Oikya Front in case there is not fair election,” he said.