A day with Mashrafe in the election field

This field is different from the one where he earned his status as a household name. And the expectations of the crowd are not limited to wins and losses.

The captain has entered politics and is in a race for the 11th national parliament.

A win would mean that Bangladesh’s leader on the cricket field would take up the Narail-2 seat. Mashrafe is preparing for his latest test, which is to be played on Dec 30.

His skills on the cricketing field have captured the hearts of 160 million people across Bangladesh. But now his focus is on the 327,000 voters who make up the Narail-2 constituency of Narail Sadar and Lohagora Upazila.

Even after his confirmation as the Awami League candidate for Narail-2, Mashrafe was busy with his cricketing duties. He led the Tigers to a whitewash of the West Indies in the ODI series that ended on Dec 14.

But a hamstring injury from the games kept him from the election field for a few days longer. Mashrafe eventually came to Narail on Dec 22, with only a week left before the election.

He does, however, have one advantage. His name is known by voters across the country.

But how is the ‘Narail Express’ playing on his home ground?

This reporter spent Tuesday with the Bangladesh ODI cricket captain on the campaign trail in Narail and Lohagora. And it seems the animated young man Bangladesh has seen numerous times on its TV screens is tackling his new project with the same energy.

SMALL TEAM, NO VIOLENCE

Election work had kept him from bed until nearly sunrise, so Mashrafe’s campaign day started a little later. It was nearly 10:30am by the time he set out. His election office was across from his house and there he planned out his day. There activists reminded him of the twin mantras of his campaign – ‘a small team’ and ‘the safety of his opponents’.

Mashrafe has prioritised visits to remote areas in his campaign. He has a motorcycle to speed up travel. But he does not want his voters to think of it as a power play or create unrest. He tells his supporters repeatedly to keep the size of the team accompanying him small.

Mashrafe has one other demand, which he made at the start of his campaign – none of his rivals should be attacked or blocked from campaigning. His plea went not only to the activists working on his campaign, but also the local administration, who he called upon to ensure security. On Monday night, he spoke to the Jatiya Oikya Front candidate Dr Fariduzzaman Farhad and assured him that his campaign would do all in his power to prevent any obstruction to his opponent’s campaign. He reminded his activists of the promise at the start of the day.

Mashrafe’s campaign largely revolves around public rallies in the villages in his constituency. He began attending them on Sunday. On Tuesday he was scheduled to attend 15 in parts of Narail and Lohagora. Two more were added later on. The rallies stretched on from morning to evening.

‘NARAIL’S TREASURE’

The day began with the rally at the Jhikira Govt Primary School field. Each rally seemed the same. A sea of people turning out to see the famed cricketer. It was difficult for Mashrafe to get off his motorcycle and reach the stage through the throngs around him. The air filled with shouted slogans.

Mashrafe is from Narail. But happy tears streamed down the faces of many attendees who came to see him. To catch a glimpse of their famed son seemed to lend an air of wonder to the proceedings. The young people were enraptured, but so was Aslam Sheikh, an elder who came to the rally at Jhikira.

“I have only seen our star on TV. Seeing him in person is bringing tears to my eyes. He is Narail’s treasure.”

Mashrafe gave similar speeches at the rallies. He did not take much time, nor did he make elaborate addresses. He did not woo the audience with lofty dreams or grandiose promises. He spoke plainly.

“Today I can only be here for a short time. I have come to say that I will do whatever is in my power for the people of Narail and Lohagora. If you believe in me, then vote for the boat. I will return to you and spend longer here. I will work with you to solve all the problems that we can. We will illuminate Narail and Lohagora with the light of development.”

Many women were also in attendance at the events. Mashrafe took care to thank them in particular for coming and assured them he would work to meet their demands.”

People crowded along the path from one rally to another. People lined the road, looked out from their houses and courtyards, some even gathering at bridges and culverts, all for a chance to glimpse Mashrafe.

Every glimpse was met with cheers. A wave from Mashrafe converted the cheers to roars. A touch of his hand sent them into ecstasy.

For some, he exceeded their expectations. Whenever he saw a group of eight to ten gathered together he got off his motorcycle. He thanked some, shook hands and hugged others. There was no end to the photos taken.

Women gathered in front of their homes. They broke out in smiles at Mashrafe’s approach, showering him with flower petals and placed garlands on his neck.

A smile fought through the tears of an elderly woman as she stroked his head. At Ashatipur near Borodia Ghat in Modhumotir Par, another elderly woman embraced him as she broke down crying:

“My boy, I will be able to rest easy after I cast the final vote of my life for you,” she said.

The reception sometimes overwhelmed Mashrafe. Occasionally, amid the celebrations and hand-waving, he quietly wiped his eyes on the inside of his cloak.

LUNCH ON THE GO

He rushed from union to union, village to village. There was no time to eat. The afternoon was rolling into early evening when Mashrafe boarded a trawler to cross the Madhumati River after a rally.

Suddenly someone from the crowd handed him a boiled egg and a piece of bread. A bit later another handed him a shingara. And that was his mid-day meal.

He was off again as soon as they could disembark.

‘A BRIDEGROOM’S RECEPTION’

Mashrafe’s wife, Sumona Haque Shumi, was born in Lohagora. Everywhere he went in the upazila, he was received as part of the family. To everyone, from activists to pedestrians, he is their ‘bridegroom’.

And the bridegroom received a special reception at the public rally at the Sarol Bou Bazar field. The mothers-in-law of the area had prepared special treats for their bridegroom. He would only be able to take the stage once he had partaken. Mashrafe was happy to oblige.

The rally at the Gha Gha Launch Ghat was held in the early evening. The people of the area have great hopes for Mashrafe. But they also know their duty to him.

“On the 30th we will express our love for our bridegroom Mashrafe by ensuring that he wins by a massive margin,” the local chairman announced. “And then our bridegroom will take care of us.”

There are many rivalries between Narail Sadar and Lohagora. But Mashrafe was clear:

“Both areas are indivisible parts of Narail, and I call both my home. If elected I will ensure that progress reaches everyone.”

'MASHRAFE IS FOR EVERYONE'

“Many years ago, Sheikh Hasina came to Narail,” reminisced Azhar Ali, a local resident who attended the Amada Middle School rally. “This is the first time I have seen so many people at a rally since then.”

The people of Narail and Lohagora say that there has never before been such enthusiasm for a candidate. It almost seems as if the people are asking the activists to vote for Mashrafe. Van and easybike drivers are urging their passengers to vote for him. Many organisations are choosing of their own accord to print banners and fliers using money from their own pocket. Many who have never before engaged in politics are using their free time to campaign on his behalf.

The enthusiasm crosses party lines. One person at the Bayasha Govt Primary School rally said:

“I am a BNP leader. But Mashrafe comes first. Many of us, regardless of party affiliation, believe that Mashrafe is for everyone.”

THE DAY ENDS, THE WORK CONTINUES

Campaign work does not end after the final public rally. Every night Mashrafe meets with representatives of various organisations and groups. On Monday night he had four such meetings. He has two meetings on Tuesday night, one with the local journalist association. And afterwards he huddles with his closest associates to plan the next day’s work.

Mashrafe has been one of the most successful leaders in Bangladeshi cricket. But his influence outside the game can be seen across Narail. And it can be heard from all sides.

“Our leader has come,” one of his fans says. “He is home.”