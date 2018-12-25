RAB names ex-Tarique aide in alleged plot to influence polls with Tk 1.5bn from abroad

The force says the money is part of Tk 1.5 billion brought illegally from abroad to influence parliamentary elections.

“We’ve foiled a horrible conspiracy. Around Tk 1.5 billion came from Dubai through Hundi. The aim was to influence the national election,” RAB Director General Benazir Ahmed said at a news conference on the 27th floor of the City Centre at Motijheel on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, RAB officials confiscated Tk 80 million in cash and a Tk 100 million in cheque from export-import firm and contractor United Corporations on the same floor of the City Centre and arrested its Managing Director Ali Haider.



After finding an election campaign poster of Miah Nuruddin Ahmad Apu, a former assistant personal secretary to Tarique, the RAB raided his Amena Enterprise at Gulshan and arrested three of its officials.



Apu is running for the Shariatpur-3 (Damudya-Vedarganj-Goasairhat) seat as a BNP candidate in the Dec 30 elections.

Those arrested at Amena Enterprise are its General Manager Joynal Abedin and Office Secretary Alamgir Hossain.



Joynal had close links to the ‘Hawa Bhaban’, a building at Banani that had been the centre of power during the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami government.



RAB chief Benazir said United Corporation, United Enterprise and Amena Enterprise were used to bring the money from Dubai.



The owner of United Corporation, Mahmudul Hasan, is an expatriate living in Dubai.



United Enterprise on the same floor is owned by Atiqur Rahman, a leader of the BNP’s student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal from Jhalakathi.



Apu received Tk 36 million on Monday and the money had changed the situation on the ground in Shariatpur-3 constituency, according to Benazir.