Oikya Front walks out of meeting with CEC

The Oikya Front leaders were meeting with Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda on Tuesday morning to discuss various allegations of attacks against their candidates and supporters. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was among them.

Oikya Front leaders walked out an hour-and-a-half after the meeting began.

Mirza Fakhrul told reporters: “Unfortunately, the CEC is not giving our words the proper consideration. We have not received any assurances.”

This is why they ended the meeting and walked out, he said.

"The fact is that the Election Commission and the government have not created a fair election environment three days ahead of the end of election campaigns."

“There is terrible chaos on the campaign field. Activists are arrested, detained, blocked and attacked. The EC and the government are jointly working to foil the election.”

“The election has become questionable. The EC and the government have jointly turned it into a farce. There isn’t a free environment three days before the campaign ends. But we will not allow them to get away without opposition.”