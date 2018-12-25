BNP asks CEC Huda to resign ‘right now’ after attack on Gayeshwar

Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir raised the demand at a news conference at the party chief’s Gulshan offices in Dhaka on Tuesday hours after an attack on senior party leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy.

Standing Committee Member Gayeshwar is contesting for the Dhaka-3 (Keraniganj) constituency in parliamentary elections slated for next Sunday.

He and no fewer than 15 of his supporters were injured in an attack by ruling party activists at Keraniganj earlier in the day, BNP leaders said.

Supporters of his rival candidate the Awami League’s Nasrul Hamid Bipu denied the allegation claiming it was the BNP activists who had carried out the attack and injured at least five ruling party workers.

Police say it was a clash between the two sides that left six injured from both parties.

Gayeshwar, clad in a blood-stained white Panjabi, was present at the news conference where Mirza Fakhrul spoke.

“Gayeshwar Chandra Roy is in a terrible state now. It’s an example of what is happening in the 2018 election,” the BNP secretary general said.

“This shameless, incompetent, ineffective Election Commission must be held accountable to the nation for its failure to create an atmosphere favourable to fair polls.

“We want immediate resignation of the chief election commissioner. Immediate! Otherwise, the atmosphere won’t be least favourable to fair elections,” he added.

Asked what he meant by “immediately”, Mirza Fakhrul retorted: “Right now!”

Prior to the media address, BNP leaders held a meeting with its allies in the Jatiya Oikya Front coalition headed by Dr Kamal Hossain.

Dr Kamal led an alliance delegation to the Election Commission earlier in the day but walked out after a heated argument with the CEC.

“We believe it is essential to free the Election Commission from the leadership of a gutless and partisan person id free and fair polls are to be organised,” Mirza Fakhrul said, demanding that the president immediately replace Huda with a “nonpartisan person”.

Speaking about the meeting with the CEC, the BNP leader said the Oikya Front leaders were not only “shocked” at Huda’s “partisan and discourteous” remarks in denial of attack allegations, but they were also “frustrated”.

