Continuity is the key to development: Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-24 19:29:06.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-24 19:29:06.0 BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged voters to elect the Awami League-led alliance in the Dec 30 polls to ensure the implementation of major development plans and building a prosperous Bangladesh
Speaking at a campaign meeting in Kamrangirchar, the Awami League president said, “We have the master plan for the overall development of the country. Bangladesh is on the road to development. It is absolutely essential to maintain this continuity.”
“The upcoming election is extremely important. In the past, the BNP-Jamaat coalition government failed to contribute to the welfare of the people. But they acquired wealth for themselves and laundered money abroad.”
Hasina added, “They toyed with the fortunes of the people, orchestrated arson attacks and killed people in the Aug 21 grenade attacks.”
Recalling an incident in which six people were shot to death in Lalbagh after the BNP came to power in 1991, she added, “They couldn’t do anything apart from engaging in terrorism, corruption and plunder. They only took from the people without giving anything back. It’s the Awami League that serves the people.”
“The Awami League is the Father of the Nation’s organisation. The Awami League works for the people. The continuity of this government must be ensured to maintain the progress made over the last 10 years and to implement the future plans for development.”
Works on an elevated expressway and the metro rail have already begun, said Hasina.
Flyovers have been built to alleviate traffic congestion in Dhaka. Future plans for Dhaka also include the creation of a subway rail system for which, surveys are currently being conducted. Waterways will also be developed to facilitate water transport.
“We have a master plan which will enhance Dhaka’s beauty, activate waterways and eliminate traffic congestion.”
The prime minister highlighted the development of hospitals and education institutions in the last 10 years. She also highlighted the development of 10,000 flats for the slum dwellers of Kamrangirchar and the initiative to build a ring road around Dhaka.
“If we win the elections, there won’t be any poverty in the country,” she said.
