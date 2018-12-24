Brother and late father of main rivals loom over Sylhet-1 race

AKA Momen, the Awami League candidate for the seat, is the brother of Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith.

Muhith is the incumbent lawmaker from the seat. He had been ready to step aside so his brother could contest the election, but had been prepared to contest the election himself if Momen had not received enough support.

The BNP, on the other hand, chose Khandaker Abdul Muktadir, a member of the advisory council to the party chairperson, for the seat. His father Khandaker Abdul Malik was elected MP from the seat in 1991 as the candidate of the BNP.

Muktadir has been running philanthropic activities in Sylhet through the Khandaker Malik Foundation, a charitable organisation in his father’s name, for a long time. His supporters believe it will give him an added advantage in the election.

Poll watchers look to the Sylhet-1 seat as a weathervane of the prevailing political winds because of its special importance to the country’s elections. The party that wins the seat has always gone on to form the government.

Both the candidates are acceptable to voters but it is unclear whether all the party members will come out to back them.

Supporters believe the candidate who gets more support from party leaders and activists will win the Dec 30 election.

Badar Uddin Kamran, general secretary of the Sylhet Metropolitan wing of the Awami League, and Central Organising Secretary Misbah Uddin Siraj were denied the party nomination for the seat.