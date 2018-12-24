Home > ELEVENTH PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION

Army does not favour any political party: Awami League

  Feni Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-12-24 20:45:18.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-24 20:51:59.0 BdST

The Bangladesh army does not side with political parties and has a neutral role to play during the national election, says Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

“I’ll tell those rejoicing over the army’s deployment that the military will not take sides during the election. It’s role is to be neutral,” the ruling party leader told a rally at Feni on Monday.

Quader blamed leaders of the opposition alliance Jatiya Oikya Front for “spreading controversies about the Election Commission, the judiciary and every arm of the State”.

He urged that the Bangladesh Army be spared of such controversial comments.  The armed forces began aiding the civil administration in law enforcement from Monday.

“BNP leaders say a lot but barely do any work. They’ve betrayed your trust for years. They’ve hardly done anything, so you’re set to lose if you elect them to power,” Quader told the rally.

He then urged the voters to “be present outside voting centres by 6am on voting day, right after offering dawn prayers.”

“There are some people using mosques to prepare activities. But you can stop such evil acts by going to your mosques to offer dawn prayer.”

Quader, the road transport and bridges minister, was addressing a rally to support Grand Alliance candidate Masud Uddin Chowdhury who will be competing for Feni-3 with the ‘plough’ symbol.

Print Friendly and PDF

More from this section »

More stories

Army deployment to boost morale: CEC

Two caught ‘bribing voters for Mirza Abbas’

Why tolerate unelected rulers, asks Kamal

Brother and late father loom over Sylhet-1 race

HM Ershad flew to Singapore for 'advanced medical treatment' on Dec 10, giving rise to a flurry of speculations ahead of the Dec 30 election. File Photo

Ershad ‘not returning now’

AL demands equal opportunities

No vehicles on voting day

AL briefs diplomats

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.