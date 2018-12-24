Army does not favour any political party: Awami League
Feni Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-24 20:45:18.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-24 20:51:59.0 BdST
The Bangladesh army does not side with political parties and has a neutral role to play during the national election, says Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.
“I’ll tell those rejoicing over the army’s deployment that the military will not take sides during the election. It’s role is to be neutral,” the ruling party leader told a rally at Feni on Monday.
Quader blamed leaders of the opposition alliance Jatiya Oikya Front for “spreading controversies about the Election Commission, the judiciary and every arm of the State”.
He urged that the Bangladesh Army be spared of such controversial comments. The armed forces began aiding the civil administration in law enforcement from Monday.
“BNP leaders say a lot but barely do any work. They’ve betrayed your trust for years. They’ve hardly done anything, so you’re set to lose if you elect them to power,” Quader told the rally.
He then urged the voters to “be present outside voting centres by 6am on voting day, right after offering dawn prayers.”
“There are some people using mosques to prepare activities. But you can stop such evil acts by going to your mosques to offer dawn prayer.”
Quader, the road transport and bridges minister, was addressing a rally to support Grand Alliance candidate Masud Uddin Chowdhury who will be competing for Feni-3 with the ‘plough’ symbol.
