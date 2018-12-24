Army deployment to boost election spirits, CEC Huda says

The CEC made the statement during a visit to an electronic voting machine mock voting display set up at the Dhaka Residential Model School and College centre on Monday.

“The purpose of deploying the armed forces is to assure voters. They will have more faith in the election once the armed forces are on patrol.”

He also requested the parties to avoid clashes.

Bangladesh heads to the polls on Dec 30 to elect representatives to 299 parliamentary seats.

The home ministry has issued a circular regarding the deployment of security forces for the election, according to the decisions of the Election Commission.

The BGB, police, RAB, Ansar and village police and other security forces will be on patrol.

The armed forces will aid the civil administration in law enforcement starting Monday.

“I would courteously ask the political parties to ensure that we have a proper election. I urge you to avoid violence, misunderstandings, arguments and unrest and conduct proper election campaigns.”

The armed forces will have several duties, Huda said.

“The armed forces have a wide range of duties to protect law and order. If the armed forces encounter any such situation they can use their own initiative to calm it.”

The armed forces will take up positions at nodal points and conveni