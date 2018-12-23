Home > ELEVENTH PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION

Oikya Front opposes plan for Hasina to open text book festival before elections

  Staff Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-12-23 20:17:30.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-23 20:17:30.0 BdST

The Jatiya Oikya Front has demanded that the Election Commission act to stop Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launching celebrations to mark free text book distribution.

The alliance says the preparations for the inauguration by the prime minister a week before the voting are a violation of the electoral code of conduct.

“We believe the programme (slated for Monday) will provide Sheikh Hasina with an advantage as a candidate,” Oikya Front chief Dr Kamal Hossain said in a letter sent to the EC on Sunday.

He pointed out that the text book festivals began on Dec 30 in past few years.

Also, Hasina is running for the Gopalganj-3 constituency on top of heading the Awami League and its allies to the election.

“Using a programme like the text book festival to brighten the image of a political party or any individual is a clear violation of the electoral code of conduct,” he said and feared that if Hasina were to open the festival, it would have an impact on the election. 

He also suggested deferring the festival to Jan 1 or 2. 

The prime minister usually inaugurated the festival one or two days before the start of distribution of free text books among school students in the past years. 

The festival is being held in advance this year due to the Dec 30 parliamentary election.

Print Friendly and PDF

More from this section »

More stories

‘Hero of politics’ gives rise to drama

Latif Siddique quitting election

No candidates from  Jamaat in polls: BNP

US, UK irked by govt’s failure to allow in poll observers

BNP in tatters: Hasina

Hasina campaigns in Sylhet

AL questions use of Khaleda’s portrait

AL blocking Oikya Front from polls: Kamal

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.