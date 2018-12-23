Home > ELEVENTH PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION

No vehicles on voting day, no motorcycles for four days

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-12-23 23:01:54.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-24 00:09:38.0 BdST

The authorities have clamped restrictions on vehicular movement during the election.

No vehicle will be allowed for 24 hours from 12am on Dec 30, the voting day, according a notice issued by the Road Transport and Highways Division on Sunday.

Motorcycles have been banned for four days from 12am on Dec 29.

The Election Commission, in another order, said journalists and polls observers can use vehicles with the commission’s stickers.

No sticker for motorcycles will be provided, it said.

The EC has also banned live broadcast for the polling stations on social or mainstream media.

