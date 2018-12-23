Latif Siddique says he is quitting election over 'irregularities'
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-23 14:35:45.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-23 16:44:08.0 BdST
Latif Siddique has told the Election Commission that he is quitting the upcoming general election.
The independent candidate for Tangail-4 made the announcement after a meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner Nurul Huda on Sunday.
“I’m not running in the election. There isn’t a level playing field. My supporters are being harassed by police. Can you really run after that?” he said.
Latif went on a hunger strike in Tangail to press his three-point list of demands in protest of an attack on his campaign. He was later admitted to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) after his health worsened on the fourth day of the hunger strike.
He was discharged from hospital care on Thursday, according to a BSMMU nurse.
On Sunday, Latif met Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda and submitted a written complaint to the Election Commission. In his letter, Latif cited the deterioration of electoral conditions as the reason for stepping aside from the Dec 30 polls.
“I’ve met with the chief election commissioner. I didn’t ask for anything. I told him that the elections cannot be held under the present management which is why I’m quitting the race,” said Latif.
However, despite Latif’s decision not to contest the polls, his candidacy will remain effective as the deadline for withdrawing from the races has already elapsed. As a result, his name will still appear on ballots when the polls open on Dec 30.
“I can’t withdraw my candidacy for the elections now which is why I am stepping aside. Why should I allow innocent people to get hurt or killed? I will not be responsible for any injury or death,” he said.
On Dec 16, several of Latif’s supporters were attacked while four vehicles of his convoy were vandalised in Kalihati’s Gohaliabari. He blamed the supporters of the ruling Awami League MP Hasan Imam Khan Sohel for the attacks and began a three-point protest outside the office of the district’s returning officer.
Latif announced a hunger strike until death on Dec 17 after election officials failed to take any action, even 24 hours after his demands were set.
He demanded the resignation of Kalihati Police Station OC Mir Mosharraf Hossain, the arrest of the attackers and a guarantee from the ruling party candidate that he would not engage in violence before the elections.
Latif had initially set up a tent in front of the deputy commissioner’s offices, but rain on Tuesday forced him to relocate to the verandah of the offices. He later fell ill during the hunger strike and a medical board consisting of eight specialists was formed to oversee his treatment.
He was taken to Tangail General Hospital on Dec 19 but had to be shifted to BSMMU in Dhaka as his health condition deteriorated.
Sohel Hazari was elected MP in a 2015 by-election to Tangail-4, the constituency Latif Siddique had represented in parliament before his expulsion from the cabinet and the ruling Awami League over comments he made about hajj during a meeting in New York.
Latif was elected a member of the provincial council from the Awami League in the 1970 election. He had contested and won the elections in 1973, 1996 and 2008. He won the Tangail seat uncontested in the 2014 general election.
