Awami League candidate Mashrafe demands safety for his rivals
Narail Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-23 20:39:24.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-23 21:47:13.0 BdST
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has asked his campaign supporters to make sure there aren’t any attacks on rival candidates.
The captain of the Bangladesh National Cricket team is running in the upcoming parliamentary election from hometown Narail on behalf of the ruling Awami League.
“I am like your son because I grew up here among you. I urge you to forgive me if I make mistakes,” he told a gathering of the town’s lawyers’ association.
“Make sure my rival candidates are not hurt physically or mentally. I want you to pay attention to that,” said Mashrafe.
Before the lawyer’s meeting, Mashrafe addressed voters at various areas including Maijpara, Borashula, Bhatia, Kagjipara, Shinga, Komkhali, Shahbad and Ratadanga.
At a mass rally in Maijpara, Mashrafe said, “I am with you. Vote for the boat and seal its victory. We want to help Narail emerge as an ideal place for living.”
Mashrafe’s wife Sumona Haque Sumi was also on the campaign train on Sunday as she reached out to voters in various places including Banshgram, Chandiborpur and Shalnagar.
