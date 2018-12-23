Home > ELEVENTH PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION

Awami League candidate Mashrafe demands safety for his rivals

  Narail Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-12-23 20:39:24.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-23 21:47:13.0 BdST

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has asked his campaign supporters to make sure there aren’t any attacks on rival candidates.
Related Stories

The captain of the Bangladesh National Cricket team is running in the upcoming parliamentary election from hometown Narail on behalf of the ruling Awami League.  

The sports star engaged with voters of Narail-2 in the several rallies and view-exchange meetings he attended on Sunday. 

“I am like your son because I grew up here among you. I urge you to forgive me if I make mistakes,” he told a gathering of the town’s lawyers’ association. 

“Make sure my rival candidates are not hurt physically or mentally. I want you to pay attention to that,” said Mashrafe.   

Before the lawyer’s meeting, Mashrafe addressed voters at various areas including Maijpara, Borashula, Bhatia, Kagjipara, Shinga, Komkhali, Shahbad and Ratadanga.

At a mass rally in Maijpara, Mashrafe said, “I am with you. Vote for the boat and seal its victory. We want to help Narail emerge as an ideal place for living.”

The rally was attended by a large number of his fans who cheered on the much-loved skipper of the cricket team.

Mashrafe’s wife Sumona Haque Sumi was also on the campaign train on Sunday as she reached out to voters in various places including Banshgram, Chandiborpur and Shalnagar.  

Print Friendly and PDF

More from this section »

More stories

‘Hero of politics’ gives rise to drama

Latif Siddique quitting election

No candidates from  Jamaat in polls: BNP

US, UK irked by govt’s failure to allow in poll observers

BNP in tatters: Hasina

Hasina campaigns in Sylhet

AL questions use of Khaleda’s portrait

AL blocking Oikya Front from polls: Kamal

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.