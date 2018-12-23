Army deployment will ensure equal opportunities, Oikya Front hopes

In a statement on Sunday, the alliance’s convener Dr Kamal Hossain said: “We hope that this deployment will create a congenial electoral environment which was absent before.”

However, he said, the Oikya Front hopes that the armed forces would not stand against the interest of the people or seek to implement the agenda of any individual or a group of people.

“The armed forces serve the people and the country and the image of the armed forces cannot be tarnished for a handful of individuals.

“They must create a level playing field for all parties and play a positive role,” he said.

The Election Commission plans to mobilise the army on Monday for 10 days as a strike force for the Dec 30 parliamentary election.

They will be deployed at the key points and help the law-enforcing agencies only on request from the returning officers.

In the six constituencies, where electronic voting machines will be used, the army will provide the election officials with technical help while the navy members will be deployed in the coastal districts.

The EC’s stance on the election-time duty of the army falls in line with the Awami League’s demand for the deployment of troops to assist the civil administration as a strike force.

The ruling party argues that empowering the army with magisterial authority would be contrary to the constitution.

The BNP, a key component of the Oikya Front that had demanded the deployment of the army with magisterial powers, also issued a statement on the issue on Sunday.

“We strongly urge the Bangladesh Army to ensure equal opportunities for all the political parties and candidates,” Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said in the statement.

The party says fair polls with a partisan government in power are impossible without the deployment of the army with magisterial powers.