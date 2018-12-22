‘Nomination trade’ leaves BNP in chaos: Hasina

“They nominated four to five people for each seat. Nomination was auctioned. Those who paid more money won the nomination. That's why they are in trouble,”said Hasina while addressing an election rally in Sylhet on Saturday.

Hasina made the allegations citing comments from Enam Ahmed Chaudhury, who defected to the Awami League from the BNP on Wednesday.

Chaudhury sought to be the BNP candidate in the Sylhet-1 constituency. But he was dropped from the final nomination as Khandaker Abdul Muktadir has been tapped as the BNP candidate. AKA Momen, the brother of Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith, is contesting the election from the same seat.

Hasina reached Sylhet around 11am on Saturday aboard a regular Bangladesh Biman flight. President of the Sylhet District Awami League Badruddin Ahmed Kamran, General Secretary Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury and other Awami League leaders and activists welcomed her at the airport.

Later, Hasina visited the shrines of Hazrat Shahjalal, Hazrat Shahparan and Hazrat Gazi Burhan Uddin.

The Awami League chief started to deliver the speech at 4:02pm at the Sylhet Alia Madrasa. In her 36-minnute speech, she highlighted her government’s development efforts in Sylhet and sought votes for the symbol of ‘boat’ with pledges to implement more plans for development.

"December is the month of the Awami League’s victory and the triumph of boat as well,” she said.

“The boat symbolises the development of the country. It’s a symbol of prosperity and Bangladesh’s independence,” said Hasina as he urged the local voters to choose her party.

Referring to the comprehensive programmes taken by his government for the overall development in Sylhet, Habiganj, Moulvibazar and Sunamganj, the prime minister said that if these projects are implemented, there will be no poverty.

She pledged the people of Sylhet that the Dhaka-Sylhet highway will be expanded into a four-lane highway if the party is voted back to power.

The Awami League had won 15 seats out of the 19 seats in Sylhet during the 10th parliamentary election, while the Jatiya Party bagged four seats.