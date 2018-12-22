Jamaat doesn’t have candidates in election: BNP
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-22 21:30:21.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-22 21:30:21.0 BdST
BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan has claimed that Jamaat-e-Islami does not have any candidates participating in the 11th parliamentary election.
The Supreme Court declared the registration of Jamaat illegal on Aug 1, 2013, ruling that the party is unfit to contest national elections.
As a result, some Jamaat leaders are now contesting the election independently while others have been elected as BNP candidates for the Dec 30 election.
“There are no candidates from Jamaat in this year's election. Their leaders are contesting the election under BNP’s ‘paddy sheaf’ symbol. Jamaat did not nominate them, it was the BNP,” said Khan.
"Those we have nominated have received our ‘paddy sheaf’ symbol. If it was illegal to allocate the symbol, then why did the EC allow it?” he added.
A High Court bench comprising Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Mohammad Ali heard an appeal filed by four people challenging the validity of the participation of 25 Jamaat leaders in the election under the ‘paddy sheaf’ symbol, and passed the rule on Tuesday.
The order asked the EC to settle the appeal within three days.
The EC is expected to announce its decision by Monday on whether or not the Jamaat candidates will remain in the polls.
The ruling Awami League has asked for the EC to cancel the candidacy of the Jamaat leaders.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina arrives in Sylhet for election campaign
- AL, police forcing Oikya Front out of election: Dr Kamal
- AL questions use of Khaleda, Tarique’s portraits on posters of BNP candidates
- Bangladesh to seal off Rohingya refugee camps during general election
- Rumours rife on social media, but can’t fool Bangladeshis: RAB chief
- EA Chaudhury campaigns for Momen in Sylhet, says joining AL was ‘best’ move
- Hasina seeks vote for AL, warns voters BNP ‘means graft, militancy’
- Jamaat leader and BNP candidate Abu Sayeed arrested over sabotage in Jashore
- An old demand for a new bridge over Karnaphuli
- Govt not keeping PM’s promise to stop arrests before polls: BNP
Most Read
- EA Chaudhury campaigns for Momen in Sylhet, says joining AL was ‘best’ move
- AL questions use of Khaleda, Tarique’s portraits on posters of BNP candidates
- Bangladesh to seal off Rohingya refugee camps during general election
- Rumours rife on social media, but can’t fool Bangladeshis: RAB chief
- Late Bangladesh speaker Humayun Rasheed’s wife to be laid to rest Saturday
- US govt headed for partial shutdown over Trump border wall dispute
- Hasina arrives in Sylhet for election campaign
- Online clothing retailers hunt for better fit to cut costly returns
- BNP candidate Rony accused in Digital Security case over ‘leaked phone call’
- AL, police forcing Oikya Front out of election: Dr Kamal