Jamaat doesn’t have candidates in election: BNP 

The Supreme Court declared the registration of Jamaat illegal on Aug 1, 2013, ruling that the party is unfit to contest national elections.



As a result, some Jamaat leaders are now contesting the election independently while others have been elected as BNP candidates for the Dec 30 election.



“There are no candidates from Jamaat in this year's election. Their leaders are contesting the election under BNP’s ‘paddy sheaf’ symbol. Jamaat did not nominate them, it was the BNP,” said Khan.



"Those we have nominated have received our ‘paddy sheaf’ symbol. If it was illegal to allocate the symbol, then why did the EC allow it?” he added.



A High Court bench comprising Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Mohammad Ali heard an appeal filed by four people challenging the validity of the participation of 25 Jamaat leaders in the election under the ‘paddy sheaf’ symbol, and passed the rule on Tuesday.



The order asked the EC to settle the appeal within three days.



The EC is expected to announce its decision by Monday on whether or not the Jamaat candidates will remain in the polls.



The ruling Awami League has asked for the EC to cancel the candidacy of the Jamaat leaders.