Hasina arrives in Sylhet for election campaign
Faysal Atik and Manzur Ahmed bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-22 13:31:13.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-22 14:15:40.0 BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has arrived in Sylhet to campaign for the Awami League candidates in the 11th parliamentary election.
The chief of the Awami League reached Sylhet around 11.00 am on Saturday aboard a regular Bangladesh Biman flight. President of the Sylhet District Awami League Wing, Badruddin Ahmed Kamran, General Secretary Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury and other Awami League leaders and activists welcomed her at the airport.
Hasina visited the shrine of Muslim saint Hazrat Shahjalal after landing. She later visited the shrines of Hazrat Shahparan and Hazrat Gazi Burhan Uddin.
The Awami League chief will address an election rally at the Sylhet Alia Madrasa on Saturday afternoon.
Leaders and activists from the Awami League have been gathering at the Alia Madrasa premises since the morning. The madrasa premise has been decorated with the boat symbol.
Leaders and activists have been working tirelessly to make the rally successful, Awami League Organising Secretary Ahmed Hossain told bdnews24.com.
Authorities have beefed up security for the prime minister’s visit to Sylhet.
A multi-layered security system has been adopted in Sylhet for the prime minister’s rally, said Sylhet Metropolitan Police Commissioner Golam Kibria. More police have been patrolling the city, and the entire site of the rally is under CCTV surveillance.
AKA Momen, the brother of Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith is contesting the election from Sylhet-1 seat.
The Awami League had won 15 seats out of the 19 seats in Sylhet during the 10th parliamentary election, while the Jatiya Party bagged 4 seats.
The party wants to maintain this, said Awami League Organising Secretary Ahmed Hossain.
(outer) Hasina on campaign trail in Sylhet
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- AL, police forcing Oikya Front out of election: Dr Kamal
- AL questions use of Khaleda, Tarique’s portraits on posters of BNP candidates
- Bangladesh to seal off Rohingya refugee camps during general election
- Rumours rife on social media, but can’t fool Bangladeshis: RAB chief
- EA Chaudhury campaigns for Momen in Sylhet, says joining AL was ‘best’ move
- Hasina seeks vote for AL, warns voters BNP ‘means graft, militancy’
- Jamaat leader and BNP candidate Abu Sayeed arrested over sabotage in Jashore
- An old demand for a new bridge over Karnaphuli
- Govt not keeping PM’s promise to stop arrests before polls: BNP
- HC halts five BNP, two AL rebel hopefuls’ run for parliament
Most Read
- BNP candidate Rony accused in Digital Security case over ‘leaked phone call’
- EA Chaudhury campaigns for Momen in Sylhet, says joining AL was ‘best’ move
- Late Bangladesh speaker Humayun Rasheed’s wife to be laid to rest Saturday
- Jamaat leader and BNP candidate Abu Sayeed arrested over sabotage in Jashore
- An old demand for a new bridge over Karnaphuli
- Bangladesh will test Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder for asbestos: BSTI
- From terror to triumph: a young Rohingya woman's journey to the impossible
- AL questions use of Khaleda, Tarique’s portraits on posters of BNP candidates
- Facebook, Twitter shut accounts for manipulation before Bangladesh election
- India appoints Riva Ganguly Das high commissioner to Bangladesh