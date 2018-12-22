Home > ELEVENTH PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION

Hasina arrives in Sylhet for election campaign

  Faysal Atik and Manzur Ahmed  bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-12-22 13:31:13.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-22 14:15:40.0 BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has arrived in Sylhet to campaign for the Awami League candidates in the 11th parliamentary election.

The chief of the Awami League reached Sylhet around 11.00 am on Saturday aboard a regular Bangladesh Biman flight. President of the Sylhet District Awami League Wing, Badruddin Ahmed Kamran, General Secretary Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury and other Awami League leaders and activists welcomed her at the airport.

Hasina visited the shrine of Muslim saint Hazrat Shahjalal after landing. She later visited the shrines of Hazrat Shahparan and Hazrat Gazi Burhan Uddin.

The Awami League chief will address an election rally at the Sylhet Alia Madrasa on Saturday afternoon.

Leaders and activists from the Awami League have been gathering at the Alia Madrasa premises since the morning. The madrasa premise has been decorated with the boat symbol.

Leaders and activists have been working tirelessly to make the rally successful, Awami League Organising Secretary Ahmed Hossain told bdnews24.com. 

Authorities have beefed up security for the prime minister’s visit to Sylhet.

A multi-layered security system has been adopted in Sylhet for the prime minister’s rally, said Sylhet Metropolitan Police Commissioner Golam Kibria. More police have been patrolling the city, and the entire site of the rally is under CCTV surveillance.

AKA Momen, the brother of Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith is contesting the election from Sylhet-1 seat.

The Awami League had won 15 seats out of the 19 seats in Sylhet during the 10th parliamentary election, while the Jatiya Party bagged 4 seats.

The party wants to maintain this, said Awami League Organising Secretary Ahmed Hossain.

(outer) Hasina on campaign trail in Sylhet

Print Friendly and PDF

More from this section »

More stories

AL questions use of Khaleda’s portrait

AL blocking Oikya Front from polls: Kamal

Rohingya refugees look through a fence as they wait outside of aid distribution premises at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 8, 2017. Reuters

Rohingya camps to be sealed off for vote

Rumours rife on social media: RAB chief

Jamaat leader, BNP candidate arrested

Joining AL was best move: EA Chy

BNP means graft, militancy: Hasina

An old demand for a new bridge

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.