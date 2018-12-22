Hasina arrives in Sylhet for election campaign

The chief of the Awami League reached Sylhet around 11.00 am on Saturday aboard a regular Bangladesh Biman flight. President of the Sylhet District Awami League Wing, Badruddin Ahmed Kamran, General Secretary Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury and other Awami League leaders and activists welcomed her at the airport.

Hasina visited the shrine of Muslim saint Hazrat Shahjalal after landing. She later visited the shrines of Hazrat Shahparan and Hazrat Gazi Burhan Uddin.

The Awami League chief will address an election rally at the Sylhet Alia Madrasa on Saturday afternoon.

Leaders and activists from the Awami League have been gathering at the Alia Madrasa premises since the morning. The madrasa premise has been decorated with the boat symbol.

Leaders and activists have been working tirelessly to make the rally successful, Awami League Organising Secretary Ahmed Hossain told bdnews24.com.

Authorities have beefed up security for the prime minister’s visit to Sylhet.

A multi-layered security system has been adopted in Sylhet for the prime minister’s rally, said Sylhet Metropolitan Police Commissioner Golam Kibria. More police have been patrolling the city, and the entire site of the rally is under CCTV surveillance.

AKA Momen, the brother of Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith is contesting the election from Sylhet-1 seat.

The Awami League had won 15 seats out of the 19 seats in Sylhet during the 10th parliamentary election, while the Jatiya Party bagged 4 seats.

The party wants to maintain this, said Awami League Organising Secretary Ahmed Hossain.

(outer) Hasina on campaign trail in Sylhet