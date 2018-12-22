AL questions use of Khaleda, Tarique’s portraits on posters of BNP candidates
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-22 03:59:10.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-22 04:50:12.0 BdST
The Awami League has prodded the Election Commission to act against BNP candidates for using Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman’s portraits on posters.
The ruling party argues that the BNP “itself says she is no longer the party chief”, so it cannot use her photo on campaign posters.
After making the complaint at the EC in Dhaka on Friday, Awami League election conduction committee Co-Chairman HT Imam told the media that the use of BNP acting chief in exile Tarique’s portrait is not legitimate either since he is a fugitive convict.
The BNP named Tarique, who has been in London for a decade, as acting chief after Khaleda was jailed for corruption in February.
“Khaleda Zia is no more chairperson of the party. So her photo cannot be used in line with the electoral code of conduct. And Tarique Rahman is a fugitive convict. So we have asked the chief election commissioner to consider whether they should allow the use of Tarique’s photo on posters,” Imam said.
The electoral code of conduct bars candidates from using portrait of any person other than themselves and the party chief on campaign posters.
“But the BNP candidates are using both Khaleda and Tarique’s photos. It’s a clear violation of the law. Khaleda is not their party chief and they have said Tarique is their chief now,” Imam told reporters.
The EC had also said they would not object to the use of Khaleda’s portrait on BNP candidates’ posters as long as the election laws have not specifically banned the use of a convicted party chief’s photo on posters.
Imam headed an Awami League delegation to an around two-hour meeting with CEC KM Nurul Huda, election commissioners Mahbub Talukdar, Shahdat Hossain Chowdhury and top EC officials on Friday evening.
Imam, who is also the political adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said they had demanded cancellation of candidacy of around two dozen BNP-nominated Jamaat-e-Islami leaders for providing “wrong information about their party in nomination forms”.
“They have mentioned BNP as their party on the nomination papers which is untrue,” Imam said.
He also noted that the High Court has ordered the EC to resolve within three days a plea to bar 25 Jamaat leaders from contesting in the election.
The petition challenges the legality of allowing Jamaat leaders to become candidates since the party is no longer registered with the EC.
EC Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed earlier said they had received the High Court orders on Jamaat candidates on Thursday and would resolve the issue within Monday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- AL, police forcing Oikya Front out of election: Dr Kamal
- AL questions use of Khaleda, Tarique’s portraits on posters of BNP candidates
- Bangladesh to seal off Rohingya refugee camps during general election
- Rumours rife on social media, but can’t fool Bangladeshis: RAB chief
- EA Chaudhury campaigns for Momen in Sylhet, says joining AL was ‘best’ move
- Hasina seeks vote for AL, warns voters BNP ‘means graft, militancy’
- Jamaat leader and BNP candidate Abu Sayeed arrested over sabotage in Jashore
- An old demand for a new bridge over Karnaphuli
- Govt not keeping PM’s promise to stop arrests before polls: BNP
- HC halts five BNP, two AL rebel hopefuls’ run for parliament
Most Read
- BNP candidate Rony accused in Digital Security case over ‘leaked phone call’
- India appoints Riva Ganguly Das high commissioner to Bangladesh
- Hasina warns of ‘BNP plot’ to kill top police officers before election
- Facebook, Twitter shut accounts for manipulation before Bangladesh election
- From terror to triumph: a young Rohingya woman's journey to the impossible
- Late Bangladesh speaker Humayun Rasheed’s wife to be laid to rest Saturday
- Jamaat leader and BNP candidate Abu Sayeed arrested over sabotage in Jashore
- EA Chaudhury campaigns for Momen in Sylhet, says joining AL was ‘best’ move
- US defense chief Mattis quits after clashing with Trump on policies
- An old demand for a new bridge over Karnaphuli