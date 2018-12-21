Jamaat leader and BNP candidate Abu Sayeed arrested over sabotage in Jashore

Abu Sayeed Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, a former MP of the Jamaat-e-Islami, was nominated to compete for Jashore-2 in the upcoming general election.

Abu Sayeed was arrested from his own home at Purandarpur of Jhikargacha on Friday morning, said Jhikargacha Police OC Abdur Rajjak.

“He is accused in multiple sabotage cases,” he said.

Sayeed had secured bail from the High Court in one of the sabotage cases, police say. After the end of his bail term, Sayeed did not surrender before a lower court.

Earlier this week, the Election Commission was ordered by the High Court to swiftly decide on a plea against allowing Jamaat members from participating in the Dec 30 election. The decision of the commission is due next Monday.

A High Court verdict in 2013 stripped the Jamaat of its registration as a political party. But several of its leaders have secured nomination from ally BNP as ‘paddy sheaf’ candidates. Some are competing as independent candidates.