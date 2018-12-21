HC halts five BNP, two AL rebel hopefuls’ run for parliament

The vacation bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Md Khairul Alam issued the orders with a set of rules on Thursday after hearing writ petitions filed by rival candidates.

Shah Monjurul Haque stood for the petitioners and Ruhul Kuddus Kajal argued for the Upazila chairmen while Deputy Attorney General Motaher Hossain Sazu represented the state at the hearing.

The seven candidates had submitted resignation letters as Upazila Parishad chairman before they filed nomination papers for parliamentary elections.

The High Court stayed their candidacy because their resignations had not been accepted before they submitted nomination papers, Monjurul said.

The seven would not be able to contest in the election now following the High Court orders, Sazu said.

Kajal said they would move the Appellate Division against the High Court orders.

The five BNP nominees are Charghat Upazila Chairman Md Abu Sayeed Chand from Rajshahi-6, Sorishabarhi Upazila Chairman Faridul Kabir Talukder Shamim from Jamalpur-4, Sadar Upazila Chairman Fazlur Rahman from Joypurhat-1, Horinakundu Upazila Chairman Md Abdul Mazid from Jhenaidah-2, and Akhaura Upazila Chairman Moslem Uddin from Brahmanbarhia-4 constituency.

The two others are the Awami League’s rebel leaders Ishwarganj Upazila Chairman Mahmud Hasan Sumon from Mymensingh-8 and Gongachora Upazila Chairman Md Asaduzzaman Bablu from Rangpur-1.

After hearing several other writ petitions, the High Court also ordered the Election Commission to allocate the BNP’s ‘paddy sheaf’ symbol to four candidates.

One of them, Masuda Momin is a BNP nominee for the Bogura-3 seat.

The party had named her as the candidate after the EC declared Adamdighi Upazila Chairman Abdul Mohit Talukder’s nomination invalid.

The High Court later stayed the EC decision on Mohit’s nomination but the Appellate Division halted the High Court orders.

Similar court orders ended election hopes of four other Upazila chairmen from the BNP, besides Mohit, on Monday.

The three other candidates who have secured ‘paddy sheaf’ symbol following the High Court orders on Thursday are not on the final list of nominees of the BNP and its allies.

They are late BNP secretary general Khondkar Delwar Hossain’s son Khondkar Abdul Hamid Dablu from Manikganj-1, late BNP state minister Fazlur Rahman Patal’s wife Kamrunnahar Shirin from Natore-1 and Mostafizur Rahman from Naogaon-1.

The nominees of the BNP and its allies are SA Zinnah Kabir for Natore-1, Manzurul Islam (Krishak Sramik Janata League) for Natore-1, and Saleque Chowdhury for Naogaon-1.