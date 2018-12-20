Mashrafe is a diamond, says Sheikh Hasina

The prime minister addressed an election rally in Narail on Thursday from her Sudha Sadan residence via video conference.

During the event she described Mashrafe as a ‘diamond’.

“Mashrafe is a diamond, whom we have taken from Narail and now give back to Narail. Your votes will secure Mashrafe’s victory in the polls. Inshallah Bangladesh can then go on to win the next World Cup.”

“We have contested the elections in the victory month before and won. We will win this time as well, Inshallah. You must vote for the boat to build a country which is free from hunger and poverty,’ added the Awami League president.

“Narail-1 and Narail-2 are my own parliamentary constituencies. I have been an elected MP from these constituencies in the past. But it wasn’t possible to oversee both the constituencies and so I had to relinquish my responsibilities for one of them. I will be an MP from Narail for as long as I live. You must vote for the boat in both constituencies.”

The prime minister also introduced boat candidates BM Kabirul Haque Mukti for Narail-1 and Mashrafe Bin Mortaza for Narail-2 to those attending the election rally at the Lohagora Government Pilot High School field.

Kabirul Haque Mukti was present at the rally but the Bangladesh ODI Captain Mashrafe was with the prime minister at Sudha Sadhan during the address.

Sheikh Hasina said, “Mashrafe is unable to come to Narail due to his sporting commitments. I told him to concentrate on his game and bring victory to the country rather than worry about the elections.”