Faridpur ADC removed after orders from Election Commission

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-12-20 14:04:33.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-20 14:04:33.0 BdST

Faridpur Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mohammad Saiful Hassan has been removed after orders from the Election Commission.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued an order on Wednesday night to transfer the official, who was acting as the senior assistant secretary, to the ministry for reassignment.

Ministry of Agriculture Senior Assistant Secretary Md Liakat Ali has been assigned to the post of Faridpur ADC.

The EC ordered the removal of the ADC because his father was competing as the Awami League candidate, election officials say.

The EC has also ordered the removal of the Gaibandha deputy commissioner and returning officer, but the orders to remove them have not been issued as of Thursday afternoon.

The EC has also ordered the removal of the officers-in-charge of Dhaka’s Ramna Police Station, Noakhali’s Shonaimuri Police Station, Thakurgaon’s Sadar Police Station and Brahmanbaria’s Bijoynagar Police Station.

