Election day will be public holiday
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-20 15:02:13.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-20 15:02:48.0 BdST
The government has declared a public holiday on Dec 30, the voting day of the upcoming 11th parliamentary election. All public and private offices will remain closed on that day.
The Ministry of Public Administration announced the holiday on Thursday, acting on an order from the Election Commission.
The EC had directed the ministry to declare the election day a holiday on Dec 17.
