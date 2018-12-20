Home > ELEVENTH PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION

Election day will be public holiday

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-12-20 15:02:13.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-20 15:02:48.0 BdST

The government has declared a public holiday on Dec 30, the voting day of the upcoming 11th parliamentary election. All public and private offices will remain closed on that day.

The Ministry of Public Administration announced the holiday on Thursday, acting on an order from the Election Commission.

The EC had directed the ministry to declare the election day a holiday on Dec 17.

