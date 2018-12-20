Home > ELEVENTH PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION

EC orders withdrawal of a returning officer, four police OCs

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-12-20 03:09:47.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-20 03:32:47.0 BdST

The Election Commission has ordered withdrawal of a returning officer, an assistant returning officer and officers-in-charge of four police stations following complaints.

The commission asked the public administration ministry on Wednesday to assign eligible officials to the post of Gaibandha returning officer and an assistant returning officer in Faridpur.

The withdrawn OCs are Kazi Moinul Islam of Ramna Police Station in Dhaka, Abdul Mazid of Sonaimuri in Noakhali, Md Mostafizur Rahman of Thakurgaon Sadar, and Nabir Hossain of Bijoynagar in Brahmanbarhia.

The orders on withdrawal of the police officers had been sent to the inspector general of police.

The EC also gave its nod to transfer and promotion of over 100 police officers.

“We’ve taken the steps for the sake of fair polls. The Election Commission has kept an eye on everyone on polls duty,” Election Commissioner Rafiqul Islam told bdnews24.com.

ALLIES CAN’T USE COALITION CHIEF'S PHOTO

The partners in the alliances cannot use photos of coalition chiefs in campaign posters even though they are using the same polls symbol, the EC says.

It made the decision after the BNP sought the commission’s specific directives on the use of party chief Khaleda Zia’s photo on posters of candidates of its allies.

The EC has now informed all 39 registered political parties about its decision, EC Deputy Secretary Abdul Halim Khan told bdnews24.com on Wednesday.

Referring to the electoral code of conduct, he said all the candidates will be able to use photos of no-one else but their party chiefs on their posters and banners.

As many as 12 candidates from four of the Awami League’s allies are using the party’s ‘boat’ symbol in the election while 26 of seven of the BNP allies are contesting with its ‘paddy sheaf’ symbol.

Before the EC sent its directives, many of them had already started using photos of Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina or the BNP’s Khaleda on their campaign posters or banners.

