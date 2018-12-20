Chattogram-9: AL, BNP battle for Bakalia votes
The Awami League and BNP are conducting desperate campaigns in the Bakalia area of Chattogram in an effort to take the Chattogram-9 seat.
The residents of the area are likely to decide the winner of the race between Awami League Organising Secretary Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel and BNP Chattogram Committee President Shahadat Hossain.
Nowfel has been making the rounds himself while Shahadat sits in jail and has to rely on his supporters.
The Chattogram-9 constituency contains wards 15 to 23 and 31 to 35 of the Chattogram City Corporation and has 391,612 registered voters.
It is one of six seats that will use electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the Dec 30 polls.
BNP’s Abdullah Al Noman won the seat in 1991 after beating the Awami League’s ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury.
In 1996 Noman was beaten by Awami League leader MA Mannan. Noman regained the seat from Mannan in 2001.
The Awami League and BNP both switched their candidates after the constituency boundaries were shifted for the 2008 polls. The Awami League chose Nurul Islam, while the BNP went with Shamsul Alam. Islam won.
In the 2014 election, which was boycotted by the BNP, the Awami League left the seat to the Jatiya Party’s Zia Uddin Bablu, who became the MP.
Though the Awami League won the constituency in 2008, the BNP candidate had won the tally at several centres in Bakalia.
In this election 39 of Chattogram-9’s 144 polling centres are in the Bakalia area. The area has a total of 127,380 registered voters.
Nearly half of the parliamentary seat’s voters live in the area. Most of the voters are in the low-income group and have moved to Chattogram from outside the city.
Ferdous said that the residents of the ‘don’t follow politics closely’ and have previously ‘sold votes’.
“Whoever gets the most votes from the area will win,” he said.
According to voters in the constituency, both candidates are acceptable to the youth of the area despite their differences in political ideology.
Shahadat Hossain has been involved in Chattogram politics for over a decade. The doctor leader became the general secretary of the Chattogram Metropolitan branch of the BNP in 2011 and then the president in 2017.
Awami League youth leader and former aspirant Hassan Mansur also sees Bakalia as the deciding factor.
“There are more slum residents who have moved to this area than there are permanent residents. Their votes will largely decide the race here.”
According to Shahadat’s Campaign Committee Convener Badrul Anwar, voters in the three Bakalia wards account for nearly half of voters in the seat’s 14 wards.
“The Awami League wins the vote in some of the wards in this seat. And some wards have a mix of Awami League and BNP.”
“Whichever candidate wins Bakalia will win.”
The Bakalia wards are ‘our stronghold’, the BNP leader said.
“The people of the Bakalia area have generally been more anti-Awami League. Looking at election results in our recent history, we can see that the BNP usually wins Bakalia.
Awami League Election Committee Chairman Ibrahim Hossain Chowdhury Babul said that the Awami League had at one point been weak in Bakalia, but had overcome it.
“There are many slums in the area where many garment workers live. The votes are a bit irregular there because of a lack of political awareness.”
Babul said he was also looking forward to the decisions taken by the younger generation.
“The younger generation are more involved in information technology. They will favour us because of the advances the government has made in this regard during our rule.”
Candidates from the Communist Party of Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Islami Front, the Islamic Front Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon, the Jatiya Party (JP) and the Islami Andalon area also competing for the seat.
