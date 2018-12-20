CEC Huda confident of fair, inclusive polls in Bangladesh

The CEC made the remarks during his speech at a training event on election software at the Election Commission’s office in Dhaka on Thursday.

“An appropriate environment for the election has been created across the country to form a new government. We can firmly say that the election will be held in a free, fair and inclusive manner,” Huda said.

EC officials have received training on election software in batches over the last few months. The CEC inaugurated training programme for a new batch on Thursday.

“An effective change has also been observed among the people. The candidates are also inspired by a proper environment, which is reflected in their minds. Supporters are conducting rallies, candidates are meeting the people and seeking votes.”

The training programmes have also raised the spirits of election officials, Huda said.

“We hope the officials will be able to conduct the polls properly. We did not skip any training to set up a historic vote,” he said.

A total of 122 electoral inquiry committees, consisting of judicial officers, have been formed to monitor votes. They will rectify all kinds of irregularities, violations, or breaches of the election code of conduct during the polls.

Judicial and executive magistrates will tend to such breaches, Huda said.

The CEC also urged the officials involved in announcing election results to be cautious and avoid any kind of mistake that could shake people’s faith in the Election Commission.