Bangladesh will be great if half the electoral pledges are fulfilled: Analysts

The Awami League, which has been in power for the past decade, unveiled its manifesto on Tuesday promising “continuance of progress and prosperity”.

In its own words, development happens in Bangladesh only when the party is in power.

The BNP announced its manifesto the same day. The party which governed the country for two terms has emphasised “restoration of democracy”.

It will, if elected, return to the people the democratic power “which the Awami League has robbed them”.

Writer-researcher Mohiuddin Ahmed says the two main political camps that alternated power in the past three decades have used different forms of rhetoric in their manifestos to woo voters.

But they did not address many of these issues despite being in power for a long time, the analyst says.

He believes Bangladesh will become a 'golden country' if the party, which will win the Dec 30 election, can act on half the promises it has made in its manifesto.

Transparency International, Bangladesh or TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman also thinks what actually matters is how far the winner will go to keep the positive promises.

These pledges will sound hollow if the political parties do not fulfil them.

Dhaka University’s Professor Syed Manzoorul Islam thinks there should be a mechanism to hold the political parties to account for not fulfilling promises.

Rights activist Khushi Kabir doubts the sincerity of the political parties in delivering on the promises made in the manifestos. She says they have made the manifestos because they need to do so before elections.

She also sees no clear outline on how the political parties want to fulfil the dreams they are sharing with the people.

