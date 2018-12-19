Fasting Latif Siddique shifted to BSMMU from Tangail hospital

He is on a hunger strike to protest against an attack on his campaign.

He was taken to Tangail General Hospital from the corridors of the district administrator’s offices early in the morning of Wednesday as prescribed by the government-assigned doctors.

He was admitted to the BSMMU around 6pm, his wife Laila Siddique told bdnews24.com.

Ousted from the Awami League, cabinet and parliament months after the 2014 elections for comments on hajj and Tabligh Jamaat, he is contesting in the Dec 30 election for the Tangail-4 constituency as an independent candidate.

He has accused supporters of Awami League candidate Hasan Imam Khan Sohel Hazari of attacking his convoy at Kalihati’s Gohaliabari Union during his campaign last Sunday.

Alleging that the attackers threw brickbats injuring several of his supporters and damaging four vehicles, he started a sit-in inside a tent in front of the returning officer’s office on that day.

He demands that the attackers be arrested, Kalihati Police Station OC Mir Mosharraf Hossain withdrawn, and no more attack by Sohel Hazari’s men be assured.

He says he will fast, until death if necessary, and not return home until his demands are met.

A medical team of eight physicians was formed on Tuesday to treat Latif Siddique following Tangail Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Md Shahidul Islam’s orders when Latif Siddique fell ill.

Tuesday was his 82nd birthday, according to Laila, who is also a former MP. The politician has high blood pressure and two rings had been put in his heart due to cardiac problems, according to his wife. He needs to take medicine before and after taking meals thrice a day, she said.

Doctor Mofazzal Hossain, a senior consultant at Tangail General Hospital’s cardiology department who was heading the medical board to treat Latif Siddique, said the politician was getting weak as he was not taking medication.

Police have so far arrested four people in connection with the attack.

The returning officer said he had written to the Election Commission conveying Latif Siddique’s demands.