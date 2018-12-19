CEC urges election officials not to let minor flaws spiral into unrest
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-19 15:36:33.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-19 15:36:33.0 BdST
Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda has urged polling officials to be more cautious and avoid any error in announcing results so that people can have faith in the Election Commission.
The CEC made the remarks at the inaugural event for the training on the Election Management System, Candidate Information Management System and Result Management System software at the Election Commission’s office in Dhaka on Monday.
“We have to keep an eye on the election results so that minor flaws do not to turn into major unrest. Technical persons can play a vital role as the results from across the country come through software,” Huda said.
“The results may be thrown into chaos over minor faults. So officials are instructed to use their merits and skills to make the election free, fair and credible.”
The CEC also urged the officials not to diminish people’s trust in the commission by any such mistake.
“You all have to be cautious to announce accurate results and convey it to the authorised people,” he said.
“A minor flaw in result announcements may lead to major anarchy,” the CEC said.
“Mistakes by executive magistrates are manageable. They don’t cause any major harm, but a simple mistake in the result announcement can lead to chaos. That’s why you all have to be more cautious and announce accurate results.”
