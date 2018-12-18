BNP pledges to deliver on election promises in manifesto

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the party's election manifesto on Tuesday.

The party promises to 'strengthen the people’s ownership of government', which also found mention in the manifesto released by the Jatiya Oikya Front on Monday.

The BNP is one of the parties allied under the Oikya Front for the 11th parliamentary elections to be held on Dec 30.

“If the BNP wins the election, it will govern the country based on the principles of general consensus and inclusiveness,” said Fakhrul.

The BNP manifesto promises to bring a balance of power between the offices of the president and the prime minister, add a legal provision to bar an individual from serving more than two terms as prime minister and reinstatement of the referendum method.

It also promises to establish an upper house of parliament, allow opposition to appoint the deputy speaker and scrap the Digital Security Act and the Official Secret Act as well as the 1974 Special Powers Act. The party also mentioned ensuring allowances for unemployed people besides 19 more pledges.

Wealth statements of the prime minister, cabinet ministers, MPs and senior government officials will be published every year, according to the BNP manifesto.

The party also pledges to take special measures to stop convoys of the prime minister and president from creating traffic gridlocks that cause suffering to ordinary travellers.

The BNP will not abandon any current government project, the manifesto adds. "No ongoing projects will be shut down. However, mega projects will be audited to combat corruption. The culprits will be brought under the law," said Fakhrul.

The BNP also plans to reconsider projects the government “hurriedly took up” for implementation in the past two years.



NO REFERENCE TO WAR CRIMES TRIALS

There was no mention of the trials of war criminals from Bangladesh's Liberation War in the manifesto handed out in the press conference or in the part read out by Mirza Fakhrul Islam.



But the election manifesto of Jatiya Oikya Front led by Dr Kamal Hossain pledges to continue with the trial of 1971 war criminals.



When asked to comment, Fakhrul said, “We have said everything that we wanted to say. The rest will be made available in the details. The manifesto will be published in our website."