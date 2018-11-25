Awami League begins handing out confirmation letters to candidates for election

Candidates will have to submit this confirmation letter to the Election Commission alongside their nomination papers. Only those who submit these letters signed by Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina will be able to compete under the boat symbol.

The distribution of the letters began at the Awami League’s central offices at Dhaka’s Bangabandhu Avenue on Sunday morning. The full list of the Awami League candidates for the 300 parliamentary seats and which seats will be left for the candidates from alliance parties have yet to be announced.

Candidates from various constituencies have been collecting the letters from the Awami League Office Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap since this morning. Railways Minister Md Mazibul Hoque came to collect his confirmation for the Cumilla-11 seat, while former Foreign Minister Dipu Moni collected hers for the Chandpur-3 seat.

“We began to officially distribute the confirmation letters to the candidates around 9:30am,” Awami League Deputy Office Secretary Biplob Badua told bdnews24.com

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader met with representatives from the 14-Party Alliance’s JaSaD, Workers Party and the Jatiya Party on Saturday for a long discussion on which candidates would run from which seats.

Jatiya Party Secretary General ABM Ruhul Amin Hawladar said that the Jatiya Party does not want to stress the number of seats it is demanding in its partnership with the Awami League.

The Jatiya Party, led by HM Ershad, had allied itself with the Awami League during the 2008 election. During the 10th parliamentary election, which was boycotted by the BNP, the party ran apart from its allies and became the parliamentary opposition.

The Jatiya Party won 27 seats in 2008 and currently has 34 seats. Party leaders had expressed their hope that they would be allocated 40 seats by the Awami League.

The Awami League general secretary has indicated that the party may allocate up to 65 or 70 for its allies.

The 11th national parliamentary election is to be held on Dec 30. The last date for submitting candidacy papers is Nov 28. Both the government and opposition alliances are currently hashing out the final list of candidates they plan to put forward.